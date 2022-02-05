Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €75.00 ($84.27) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion and a PE ratio of 36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of €62.97 and a 200 day moving average of €59.84.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

