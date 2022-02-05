Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

THNPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

THNPF opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.