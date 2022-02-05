J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

Shares of JJSF opened at $150.08 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.35 and a 200-day moving average of $155.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

