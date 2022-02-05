iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.74 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.