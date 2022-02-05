iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,321,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 266,998 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.