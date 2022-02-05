iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,247,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 132,705 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 119,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.