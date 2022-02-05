iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Trimmed by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,133 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,604,000 after acquiring an additional 544,100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,166,000.

EFG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,898 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

