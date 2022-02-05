iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.61. 884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.