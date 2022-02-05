iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 797.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.