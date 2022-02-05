iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after buying an additional 2,852,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12,015.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,660,000 after buying an additional 1,886,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after buying an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after buying an additional 1,569,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,242,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

