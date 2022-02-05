iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $39.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

