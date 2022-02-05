iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $53.79. 2,131,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,468. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.