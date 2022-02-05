Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

