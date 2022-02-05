Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.20 and last traded at $97.80. Approximately 9,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.76.

