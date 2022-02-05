Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 7,995.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,941 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $63.41 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.67.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

