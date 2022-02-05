Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 35,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,526,445 shares.The stock last traded at $62.99 and had previously closed at $64.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,217,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,819,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

