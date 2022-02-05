Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.22 and last traded at $36.12. 4,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 15,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.