Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 240,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 225,220 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,684,000.

QQQJ stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

