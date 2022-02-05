Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.92. 36,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 62,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07.

