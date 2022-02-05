Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Intuit by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 99,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Intuit by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 47,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intuit by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,923 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $544.02 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $602.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.45.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

