Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €3.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.37) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.26) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.03) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.26) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.81) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.65) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.81 ($3.16).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

