International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.11. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 465,554 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55.

International Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

