International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 39,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,484,158 shares.The stock last traded at $27.24 and had previously closed at $27.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,595,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $56,895,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 959,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

