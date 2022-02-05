Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interface by 71.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Interface by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Interface by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Interface by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TILE opened at $12.96 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $765.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

