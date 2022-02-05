Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $129.76 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

