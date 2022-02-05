Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $133,336.24 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VeriSign stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.12. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

