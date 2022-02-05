Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 113,479 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.49.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

