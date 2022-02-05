Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells 1,114 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $95.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $4,427,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.