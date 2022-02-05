Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells 1,114 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $95.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
