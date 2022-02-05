Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 12,629 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.61, for a total transaction of $3,632,226.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar stock opened at $294.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.51 and a 200-day moving average of $291.21. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Morningstar by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Morningstar by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Morningstar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

