Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 12,629 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.61, for a total transaction of $3,632,226.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Morningstar stock opened at $294.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.51 and a 200-day moving average of $291.21. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
