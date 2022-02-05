Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $1,056,289.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ JBHT opened at $189.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.88 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.64 and a 200-day moving average of $185.92.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.
JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
