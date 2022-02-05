Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $1,056,289.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $189.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.88 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.64 and a 200-day moving average of $185.92.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

