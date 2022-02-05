Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Insider Sells 7,200 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CVX opened at $135.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,825,000 after buying an additional 195,569 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.