Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 1,340 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,340 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $166,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $122.32 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

