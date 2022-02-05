Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CAO Sells 11,653 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ABC stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $2,448,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $5,135,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.