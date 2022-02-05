Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 1,816 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $24,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A10 Networks stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in A10 Networks by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

