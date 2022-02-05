Insider Buying: EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$12,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,516,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,455,259.58.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

On Thursday, January 27th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$11,907.00.

On Monday, January 24th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$13,162.50.

On Monday, January 10th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$12,763.50.

On Thursday, December 30th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,568.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$14,016.00.

On Monday, December 20th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$13,674.00.

Shares of EMX opened at C$2.58 on Friday. EMX Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$4.70. The stock has a market cap of C$271.81 million and a PE ratio of -9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.26.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.