Insider Buying: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO Buys $12,640.00 in Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $12,388.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.51 per share, with a total value of $12,702.00.

Shares of ALTM opened at $66.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 3.38. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at $620,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 323.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 162,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at $606,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

