Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) were down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -0.31.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

