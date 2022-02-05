Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAPR. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 55.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UAPR opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

