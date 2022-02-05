Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NOCT opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

