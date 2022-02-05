Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-$7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.24. 859,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $82.99 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average is $93.21.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ingredion stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

