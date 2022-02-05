ING Group Lowers bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) to Hold

ING Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BPOSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of bpost SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, bpost SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $7.40 on Friday. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.