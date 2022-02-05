ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €10.90

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 4,171,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,032,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110,727 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ING Groep by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 138,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.