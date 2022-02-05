ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €14.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €14.50 ($16.29) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €16.30 ($18.31) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.42 ($16.20).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

