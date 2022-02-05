Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $5.17. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 4,545 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Indra Sistemas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)
