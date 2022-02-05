Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Incyte by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 551,469 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Incyte by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,229,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

