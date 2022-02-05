Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.13.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $44.34.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.