Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0912 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 151.2% higher against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.0912 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $137,284.27 and approximately $98.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,463.26 or 1.00053284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00075160 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00021039 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00028807 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.54 or 0.00510461 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,518,968 coins and its circulating supply is 1,505,795 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.