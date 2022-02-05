Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Up 25.6% in January

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ideal Power from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $53.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189,592 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 27.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the second quarter worth $427,000. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.