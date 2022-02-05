Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,360,753 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,421 shares of company stock worth $1,656,825. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

