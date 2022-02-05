Humaniq (HMQ) Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $44,383.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042948 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00111457 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

